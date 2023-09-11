Old Vt. golf course may have new life housing flood victims

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An old golf course in Montpelier may be used as a site for dozens of FEMA trailers to house Vermont flood victims.

The course is owned by the city and is well above the floodplain, and it’s just a short distance away from where the city is looking to set up a homeless shelter.

Steven Sheridan tees off on what used to be hole number nine on the Montpelier Elks Country Club and thinks about when his grandfather would tee off from the same hole.

“It’s kind of sentimental to me, but you know, most things move on and change and that’s the way it goes,” said Sheridan of Montpelier.

In the coming months, the 133-acre course that Town Meeting Day voters agreed to purchase last year may take on a new life. The city is in talks with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to site 36 FEMA trailers on the course for flood victims who lost their homes.

“This, of course, is not permanent housing but it’s a place for them to be until new housing can be obtained,” Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser said.

The trailers, which are geared up for the winter too, would be on the site for about 18 months.

FEMA would also pay for extending roads, water and sewer infrastructure to the homes.

Fraser says building the temporary homes will jump-start the long-term vision of the property of building more housing.

“This will give us a start to that for the future,” Fraser said.

The trailers will also be located next to the old Elks Club, which will provide shelter for up to 20 homeless Vermonters.

Good Samaritan Haven Executive Director Rick DeAngelis supports the trailers being sited near the shelter, but he says the site is farther away from the downtown, and he wants to see a plan for emergency services.

“It’s something we have to pay attention to make sure there are no conflicts between the program that FEMA will be running and the one we will be running,” DeAngelis said.

He adds the FEMA trailers and the shelter at the Elks lodge will only provide a little relief in Vermont’s larger housing crisis as the weather gets colder.

“We’re very concerned as we go through the winter months and that’s why we want to have the emergency shelter at the Elks Club,” DeAngelis said.

Back on what used to be the fairway, Sheridan reflects on all members of his community having somewhere to live.

“I’m sad the golf course is gone, but that’s just a golf course,” he said. “People need to live somewhere.”

The final deal still has to be worked out by the city. Then, it will likely be voted on by the full City Council this Wednesday. Even then, we’re still a few months away from the trailers being set up.

