BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on Monday.

Brattleboro police say they responded to an area known as the Setbacks near Route 142.

They say they found the man dead just off the tracks in the water.

Police have not yet been able to identify the victim.

