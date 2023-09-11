Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a crash in Quechee.

It happened just after 10 a.m. in front of the Quechee Village Shops on Route 4.

We’re told a state dump truck collided with a bus-sized RV towing a pickup truck.

We’re told the dump truck driver was taken to the hospital and one of the people in the RV was injured, too.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic in that area has been detoured for hours. No word yet on whether the road has reopened.

