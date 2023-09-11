How to help
Police investigating fight, gunshot in Winooski

Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fight in Winooski ended with a gun being fired.

It happened on Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Burling streets.

Winooski police say two people got into a physical altercation, and afterward, one of them fired a single gunshot at the other.

Investigators say it appears no one was injured as a result of that gunshot.

They believe this was an isolated incident and they say neither of the people involved have reported it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Winooski at 802-655-0221.

