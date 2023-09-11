Police investigating vandalism at Vermont museum

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say someone vandalized a Vermont museum with antisemitic graffiti.

Vermont State Police say the Old Stone House Observation Tower on Hinman Settler Road in Brownington was vandalized sometime overnight Saturday. They say swastikas and antisemitic remarks were spray-painted on the tower.

Investigators believe the vandalism happened sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

