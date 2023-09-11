Police search for missing elderly woman from Westmore

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The search continues for a Northeast Kingdom woman.

72-year-old Judith Giglio of Westmore was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at a home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore.

She is about 5′5″, 150 pounds, has brown shoulder length hair, and she was last seen in black shorts and a gray shirt.

Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there is concern for her welfare due to medical problems. Vermont State Police have worked with numerous agencies to find Giglio. So far they have covered more than four square miles.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.