How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police search for missing elderly woman from Westmore

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The search continues for a Northeast Kingdom woman.

72-year-old Judith Giglio of Westmore was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at a home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore.

She is about 5′5″, 150 pounds, has brown shoulder length hair, and she was last seen in black shorts and a gray shirt.

Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there is concern for her welfare due to medical problems. Vermont State Police have worked with numerous agencies to find Giglio. So far they have covered more than four square miles.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Strafford man faces arson charges for allegedly burning down own home
Eric Edson facing federal charges
Armed robbery suspect who evaded police now faces federal charges
Burning Man festival flooding
Vermonter reflects on Burning Man 2023 experience
A reenactment of the Battle of Plattsburgh. - File photo
25th Annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration underway
Burlington overdose
Burlington authorities respond to rash of overdoses

Latest News

FILE
New York State makes Asian Lunar New Year a public holiday
FILE
Workers affected by July floods can expect to receive payments soon
New York students have another holiday to look forward to on the calendar.
New York State makes Asian Lunar New Year a public holiday
Those put out of work because of the flooding this summer are about to get a boost.
Workers affected by July floods can expect to receive payments soon