Public meeting held on Lebanon’s plan to temporarily house the homeless

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A public meeting was being held in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Monday evening to discuss the city’s plan to temporarily house the homeless this winter.

The city recently purchased a building on Mechanic Street that it plans to renovate into a 15-bed emergency shelter.

A new survey conducted by city officials identified roughly 32 people who will not have housing this winter. That number is double what it was last year.

City officials say the shelter is a short-term solution to an issue facing communities across the region.

“In the absence of permanent shelter beds such as at the Haven or the Claremont shelter, we know we need more beds. There aren’t more beds available. So in the absence of that, putting people in motel rooms is very costly and not sustainable or we can utilize this space to house people and save lives this winter,” said Lynne Goodwin, the Lebanon human services director.

The City Council has already waived zoning regulations to allow the emergency use.

The meeting Monday at the River Valley Community College is to bring the public up to speed.

The project will go before the city’s planning board later this month.

