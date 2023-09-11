How to help
Sept. 11 commemoration held on SUNY Plattsburgh campus

A Sept. 11 commemoration was held at SUNY Plattsburgh on Monday.
A Sept. 11 commemoration was held at SUNY Plattsburgh on Monday.
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Sept. 11 commemoration was held at SUNY Plattsburgh on Monday.

Student leaders and faculty members held the remembrance next to the 9/11 memorial on campus that honors alumni Robert Sutcliffe and William Erwin, who were both killed in the terrorist attack.

Students, law enforcement and others attended the event, including Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman. Cashman was an undergraduate student at SUNY Plattsburgh in 2001. He says it’s important to remember the unity that followed in the days after the attacks.

“We still are a unified country but we need to be reminded of that... a lot of tragedy... a lot of sadness but we need to make sure that we continue to tell these stories and the importance of the next generation is why we hold commemorations like this,” Cashman said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, signed five pieces of legislation into law Monday that she says will remove obstacles and delays from 9/11 victim compensation fund and workers’ compensation claims.

