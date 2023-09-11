Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a missing Vermont woman has now spanned four days and more than 2,000 acres, but so far, there’s no sign of Judith Giglio.

“It’s been awful, it really is... Because not knowing where she is or if or when she’s coming back--- it’s terrible,” said Gail Berteletti, Giglio’s older sister.

Berteletti says in recent years, Giglio, 72, of Westmore, has suffered from memory issues.

Over the last four days, dozens of search crews have been covering miles of forest and areas near her home in hopes of finding her.

“We were sitting together on their porch just chatting and I had things to do so I came back home, and somewhere around 4, 4:30, I could hear my brother yelling, ‘She’s gone,’ and that’s when we started looking for her,” Berteletti said.

According to Vermont State Police, Giglio has wandered off before but returned home on her own.

They say she left wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and Crocs. Search efforts into Wednesday evening yielded no results.

“Her clothing, her ability to keep herself warm and sustain herself in the woods for going on four days-- that’s a challenge,” Vt. State Police Lt. Andrew Jensen said.

Jensen and volunteers helping in the search say the other challenge comes with the terrain.

“It’s wet, everything’s wet. It’s hilly, you’re up and down... But it’s difficult enough so that the footing can be unsure especially if you run into something that was a little on the wet side,” said Bob Devaney of Charleston.

Police have been using technology such as high-tech drones to canvass large areas. As of Friday, crews had covered more than 4 square miles of forest.

“We have a lot of technology at our disposal but still it takes boots on the ground, eyeballs and to physically walk over most of the terrain,” Jensen said.

While Giglio’s family says each day that goes by gets more difficult, they’re not giving up.

“We don’t know if she’s seriously hurt, if she’s not hurt or if she’s miles away from here, we have no idea. But what we want to do is find her,” Berteletti said.

State police say search efforts are expected to last into the late evening hours. Jensen says troopers will also be driving through the area during the overnight.

Police say if you see Giglio or have any information about where she might be, call the barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.

