USDA increases income eligibility for repairs to flood-damaged homes

If you’re still looking to make repairs to your flood-damaged home, the USDA is increasing the...
If you're still looking to make repairs to your flood-damaged home, the USDA is increasing the income eligibility to help.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re still looking to make repairs to your flood-damaged home, the USDA is increasing the income eligibility to help.

That means more money is available to people for the home repair program who may not have previously qualified.

The income threshold was in the mid to upper $40,000 range for a single-family household’s annual income. Now it’s in the mid to upper $70,000 range.

Click here for more details and the full eligibility list by county.

