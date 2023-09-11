How to help
Vermont horse sent to New York dies of EEE

Just a couple of weeks after Eastern equine encephalitis was detected in mosquitoes in Franklin...
Just a couple of weeks after Eastern equine encephalitis was detected in mosquitoes in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, a horse from a Vermont farm has died in New York. - File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just a couple of weeks after Eastern equine encephalitis was detected in mosquitoes in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, a horse from a Vermont farm has died in New York.

The Clinton County Health Department in New York says the horse from Swanton was shipped to Schuyler Falls, where it died.

The illness, known as EEE, comes from mosquitoes. It’s most common in horses but can affect llamas and alpacas, as well as humans.

Animals can have a number of symptoms before the infection kills them, which can take as little as a few days.

“They might be dull, depressed, lethargic, poor appetite. Just feeling like they clearly don’t feel well. Tremors, weakness, recumbency, laying down, inability to stand up,” said Dr. Kristin Haas, the Vermont state veterinarian.

The illness usually starts with a fever.

If you think EEE has infected your animals, reach out to your veterinarian immediately.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

