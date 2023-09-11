Vermont wins $30K maritime history grant to document Lake Champlain history

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New money is coming to help document a key part of Lake Champlain’s maritime history.

The National Park Service awarded a $30,000 maritime heritage grant to Vermont to document canal boat history on Lake Champlain.

The state will match it with another $30,000.

The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation is teaming up with the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to add all canal boat shipwrecks and the nine underwater preserve sites to the state’s archaeological inventory, and digitizing canal boat archives.

“We don’t know what’s all in the lake. We need to continue documenting and understanding what’s there. We need to understand how these boats went down. And we need to document as best we can,” said Laura Trieschmann, a Vermont state historic preservation officer.

The money for the grants comes from recycled vessels, not federal tax dollars.

Part of the project also involves preparing one of the lake’s canal boat wrecks, the Providence Island canal sloop, to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Tuesday on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m., part one of our Cat Viglienzoni’s two-part series will take you underneath the lake’s surface to explore that brand new site for divers and see how this summer’s flooding affected research on the lake.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.