Waterfront hotel vote must go back to Plattsburgh Common Council

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An update on a hotel fight in Northern New York. Monday, we learned the hotel development agreement for Plattsburgh’s only waterfront hotel will go back to the Common Council.

That’s because last week’s 4-3 vote was found to be illegal. The Plattsburgh Corporation counsel reviewed it and determined a supermajority-- not a simple majority-- was needed.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest vented his frustration about that in a statement on Monday, saying, “The city of Plattsburgh is now faced with losing out on our share of the potential influx of hundreds, if not thousands of weekly visitors to the heart of our downtown.”

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh council 4-3 vote on hotel project facing scrutiny

Missing test that delayed approval of Plattsburgh waterfront hotel never existed, mayor says

Plattsburgh Common Council to weigh in on proposed waterfront hotel

Plattsburgh eyes possible waterfront hotel project

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.