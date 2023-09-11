How to help
Waterfront hotel vote must go back to Plattsburgh Common Council

The hotel development agreement for Plattsburgh's only waterfront hotel will go back to the...
The hotel development agreement for Plattsburgh's only waterfront hotel will go back to the Common Council. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An update on a hotel fight in Northern New York. Monday, we learned the hotel development agreement for Plattsburgh’s only waterfront hotel will go back to the Common Council.

That’s because last week’s 4-3 vote was found to be illegal. The Plattsburgh Corporation counsel reviewed it and determined a supermajority-- not a simple majority-- was needed.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest vented his frustration about that in a statement on Monday, saying, “The city of Plattsburgh is now faced with losing out on our share of the potential influx of hundreds, if not thousands of weekly visitors to the heart of our downtown.”

