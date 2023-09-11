How to help
Welch speaks out against cutting federal defender budget

Sen. Peter Welch-File photo
Sen. Peter Welch-File photo(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Peter Welch spoke out against budget cuts to the federal defender budget at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

According to the Federal Public and Community Defenders, the cuts would cause the federal defenders’ workforce to decrease by more than 10%.

According to Welch, he is the only former public defender in the Senate, having practiced in White River Junction. He says the funding decrease would undermine Americans’ access to a public defender.

“We cannot have a judicial system that doesn’t have very competent public defenders to represent people and uphold the integrity of the judicial system,” Welch, D-Vermont, said in a statement. “My hope is colleagues on the committee will be very supportive of making certain that the federal defender budget is absolutely solid, to make certain that the integrity of the judicial process—with vigorous prosecution and vigorous defense—is upheld.”

According to the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Vermont, more than 80% of defendants in the state in federal court need assigned counsel.

