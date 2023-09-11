How to help
What ‘Chef Appreciation Week’ means to cooks

Umami Cafe is culinary culmination for colorful local chef
Umami Cafe is culinary culmination for colorful local chef
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chef Appreciation Week is from Sept. 10-to-16. Chef Appreciation Week started back in 2013.

The purpose of Chef Appreciation Week is to show appreciation for and celebrate the hard work of workers who serve with dedication in the culinary industry. ‘Only Cannoli’ chef Sarah Howley says she is excited to celebrate a week dedicated to chefs.

“I went to culinary school in Vermont, it’s really exciting that it’s Chef Week, and I can celebrate it with my Vermont peers,” Howley said.

Chef Appreciation Week is now the largest celebration of chefs and culinarians worldwide.

