What ‘Chef Appreciation Week’ means to cooks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chef Appreciation Week is from Sept. 10-to-16. Chef Appreciation Week started back in 2013.

The purpose of Chef Appreciation Week is to show appreciation for and celebrate the hard work of workers who serve with dedication in the culinary industry. ‘Only Cannoli’ chef Sarah Howley says she is excited to celebrate a week dedicated to chefs.

“I went to culinary school in Vermont, it’s really exciting that it’s Chef Week, and I can celebrate it with my Vermont peers,” Howley said.

Chef Appreciation Week is now the largest celebration of chefs and culinarians worldwide.

