Workers affected by July floods can expect to receive payments soon

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those put out of work because of the flooding this summer are about to get a boost.

The Vermont Department of Labor has started issuing payments from disaster unemployment assistance.

As of last Thursday, the DUA has filed almost 130 applications and payment processing is underway.

For those whose employment was impacted by the summer weather disaster, there is still time to apply for DUA benefits. The deadline to apply is September 29th.

