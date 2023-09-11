BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a cool, dreary and showery Monday, things will improve as we head into Tuesday. We will get some sunshine back, along with warmer temperatures.

That sunny, warmer break won’t last long, though. A frontal system will be moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday with periods of rain. There could be some heavy downpours from time to time, especially east of the Champlain Valley. There could be a few, localized flooding problems, but nothing major.

Once that front moves off to the east, skies will clear out again as we get into Thursday. It will be on the cooler side, though. Then temperatures will rebound by the end of the week. We are looking at a pretty good stretch of nice, late summer weather through the weekend . . . with one possible exception, and it’s a big exception. Hurricane Lee will be making a run towards the Canadian Maritimes by the end of the week and weekend, but it could get close enough to the Maine coast to bring rain & wind along the coast. There could be some showers & breezy conditions in our far eastern areas over the weekend, on the very fringe of the storm. But at this point, it looks like Lee will stay far enough away from us that we will get few, if any, effects from it.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the track of Lee as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.