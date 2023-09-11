How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a cool, dreary and showery Monday, things will improve as we head into Tuesday. We will get some sunshine back, along with warmer temperatures.

That sunny, warmer break won’t last long, though. A frontal system will be moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday with periods of rain. There could be some heavy downpours from time to time, especially east of the Champlain Valley. There could be a few, localized flooding problems, but nothing major.

Once that front moves off to the east, skies will clear out again as we get into Thursday. It will be on the cooler side, though. Then temperatures will rebound by the end of the week. We are looking at a pretty good stretch of nice, late summer weather through the weekend . . . with one possible exception, and it’s a big exception. Hurricane Lee will be making a run towards the Canadian Maritimes by the end of the week and weekend, but it could get close enough to the Maine coast to bring rain & wind along the coast. There could be some showers & breezy conditions in our far eastern areas over the weekend, on the very fringe of the storm. But at this point, it looks like Lee will stay far enough away from us that we will get few, if any, effects from it.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the track of Lee as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson facing federal charges
Armed robbery suspect who evaded police now faces federal charges
File image
Strafford man faces arson charges for allegedly burning down own home
Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Burning Man festival flooding
Vermonter reflects on Burning Man 2023 experience
Judith Giglio
Police search for missing woman from Westmore

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast