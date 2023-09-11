BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! Our Monday morning looks fairly gray and damp, with off-and-off rain showers through the mid to late morning. This afternoon, most of us should be primarily dry with even a little bit of patchy sunshine, especially the further north you head. High temperatures for the day should climb into the low and mid-70s for most. Any clear skies tonight are short-lived as clouds fill in once again. That will keep our lows mild again, in the 60s for most.

Tuesday looks dry but gray. Mostly cloudy skies persist through much of the day. A spot shower here and there can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Afternoon highs climb into the mid and upper 70s for most. Clouds should stick around as we head through Tuesday night into Wednesday. The next best chance at showers looks to be Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday afternoon could feature some heavier downpours at times. That will add up in our final totals. Some areas east of the Green Mountains could exceed over 1″ of rain in places.

Towards the end of the week and this weekend, all eyes turn to what is left of Hurricane Lee. Right now, most models suggest Hurricane Lee remains in the Atlantic and does not impact us, except for possible breezy conditions on Friday and Saturday. A track further to the west and towards Southern New England could mean a better chance of showers for the weekend forecast. Your MAX Advantage Weather team will watch it closely as we head through this week and get closer to the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.