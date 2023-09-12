How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery

By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has a unique birthday tradition that began more than 25 years ago, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday last week with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“Born September 8, 1937, he is one tough guy,” his grandson, Hunter Varnam, said. “(He) had a recent scare with heart surgery a month ago and to bounce back and still continue on with his birthday backflip is an awesome story.

“He has been doing this for more than 25 years. He said he’s going to go to 100.”

Varnam has lived his entire life on the water.

A native of Varnamtown, a small town in the southeastern part of the state named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

He owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast, and, in the late 1970s, he started a marine construction business.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips in his 80s.

Varnam and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 62 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro

Latest News

Nearly $55 million in federal assistance has been provided to Vermonters by FEMA and the SBA...
Nearly $55M in flood recovery assistance provided to Vermonters by FEMA, SBA
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.
9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance