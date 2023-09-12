Body of woman found under Rockingham bridge

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A 76-year-old woman was found dead in Rockingham Sunday.

Vermont State Police say they got the report of an unresponsive person Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. The woman was found below a railroad trestle near Brockway Mills Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release her name. They say they do not believe her death is suspicious.

