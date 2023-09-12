How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Body of woman found under Rockingham bridge

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A 76-year-old woman was found dead in Rockingham Sunday.

Vermont State Police say they got the report of an unresponsive person Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. The woman was found below a railroad trestle near Brockway Mills Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release her name. They say they do not believe her death is suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro

Latest News

Two months after devastating floods hit Vermont, FEMA is looking back on its role in the...
Nearly $55M in federal assistance provided to Vermonters by FEMA, SBA
Nearly $55 million in federal assistance has been provided to Vermonters by FEMA and the SBA...
Essex County now eligible for FEMA public assistance
Rep. Elise Stefanik/File
Stefanik backs Biden impeachment inquiry
Immigration Debate
Poll shows partisan divide over New Yorkers’ views of migrants