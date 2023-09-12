BTV airport expansion projects continue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport has been steadily expanding over the past several years, including the new Terminal Integration Project that consolidated security and added more gates. But officials say it’s only part of larger expansion plans geared toward making the passenger experience even better.

Travelers by the hundreds of thousands coming through the Burlington airport each year. This year, they’ve tallied just a few thousand passengers shy of the peak in 2019.

“It was perfect. It’s nice to be in a smaller airport,” said Chad Mallich, from Tennesee, one of several travelers Tuesday who said they love the small airport feel.

“It is my favorite airport. I like it because it’s small and I find it really easy to navigate,” said Hanna Rosin from Washington D.C.

But airport officials say at times of the day, some areas can get crowded. “If you’ve been on the North Concourse, you’ll know that there’s not a lot of room. And when we have larger planes, more passengers, we need to prepare for that, and that’s exactly what this new building is going to accomplish,” said BTV airport director Nic Longo.

The $34 million North Concourse expansion will be fully federally funded and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Some of that expansion onto the tarmac has already been completed, including extra seating where the old security area used to be.

The design will mirror the Terminal Integration Project that was completed last year and added a new gate and consolidated security at the south end of the airport.

“Our peak, our demands, have shifted over time, meaning there are more people in our terminal in a short period of time -- but a lot more folks that are that are joining BTV to fly out. So that’s where we really need to accommodate and make sure we’re planning for the future.,” Longo said.

He says a new Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel is also slated for next to the parking garage and will accommodate the needs of people who have early morning flights or just need a place to stay. “When we looked at this hotel, we knew that there were not a lot of opportunities, and the demand for hotel stays is extensive in Chittenden County,” Longo said.

Some travelers would also like to see BTV add more flight options. “I wish they could get Southwest to fly into Burlington because it would be a lot better because Southwest is a popular air company that we use,” said Brigitte McMillian from Oklahoma.

Longo says they hope the expansion and other improvements will allow them to offer more airlines and more flights with existing airlines.

Related Stories:

Federal money bound for Burlington Airport to fund terminal expansion

Police offer tips to prevent car theft at BTV airport: Don’t leave your keys

Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades

New security checkpoint at Burlington airport aims to make things faster, safer

Burlington airport improvements expected to be complete by fall

City council to address expansion conflicts at Burlington airport

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.