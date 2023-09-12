Burlington students get the chance to study aerospace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money to teach Burlington students about aerospace is taking off.

Former Senator Patrick Leahy secured almost ten million dollars in funding back when he was still in office, and now Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is putting it to use.

Now the $9.9 million will go to the Burlington School District to build an aerospace and aviation training and manufacturing center.

Leaders hope the investment will strengthen the workforce in Vermont’s $2 billion aerospace industry, which supports over 9,500 jobs in Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.