Divers will soon be able to visit 2 new Lake Champlain shipwrecks

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Two old shipwrecks are soon going to be new wonders for divers on Lake Champlain. The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum announced this summer the Pot Ash Point Canal Boat and the Providence Island Canal Sloop have been added to the Lake Champlain Underwater Historic Preserve. And for those who don’t want to strap on a scuba tank, there are other ways to get a closer look at the history on the bottom of the lake.

Dean Whitlock and his wife drove two hours from Thetford to the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Ferrisburgh for a unique history lesson.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for a few years,” Whitlock said.

The couple were among a small group -- one of the last ones of the year -- to board a boat and head out on the lake to learn about the shipwrecks at the bottom.

Once they’re above the site, museum staff tell the story of the craft below. The first stop is the Champlain II, which met its demise in 1875 after it ran aground near Westport, New York.

Normally, the museum’s newest remotely-operated vehicle, or ROV, would go into the water and give visitors a real-time look at the wreck. They just got this one this year, but the summer flooding means the water is too high and murky. Instead, this tour got to see videos from past trips.

It’s what Whitlock was waiting for. “It was better than I expected actually,” he said. “The level of detail is fascinating to see and the fact that you can get really close into small areas... I’m not a diver myself so being able to see it go down -- I’d love to be able to go down in a little submarine, but the ROV is a lot cheaper.”

The tour is one way for anybody to explore the shipwrecks below. But for those who do have scuba diving experience, going underwater to the sites themselves takes it to a whole new level. And they say having new sites to explore, keeps diving on the lake a fresh experience.

“I really like the history,” said Jonathan Eddy, the president of Waterfront Diving Center. He says exploring the shipwrecks on the bottom of the lake allows him to combine his passions of diving and history. And he’s been to both of the new shipwreck sites that are opening up to divers soon as part of the team that helped verify them.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What’s it like to go to those spots that people really haven’t been to?

Jonathan Eddy: Well, that’s one of the reasons I dive. It’s a fabulous feeling and the sense of history is overwhelming -- it really is when you see a wreck like that and it’s intact and you can see the implements of daily life on that vessel. It really brings it all home.

The Pot Ash Point Canal Boat is a pre-1862 boat that sits in about 35 feet of water and is easy to access for divers of all levels. Parts of it are still intact. The Providence Island Canal Sloop is a very well-preserved wreck about 85 feet deep. Experts aren’t sure how old it is or how it sank.

Eddy says both wrecks will attract more divers from other states to come to see what’s new on Lake Champlain. And he hopes to see the preserve system expand even more to allow divers to safely explore the history under the water without damaging it. “It’s always exciting to have new wrecks to explore and to dive on,” Eddy said.

Back at the dock in Ferrisburgh after a couple hours of sightseeing, the Maritime Museum’s Sarah Yamaguichi hopes that while these shipwrecks may be out of sight for tour participants, they are not out of mind. “If people get a chance to see the lake up close, see the cultural heritage that is under the lake, they’ll probably be more invested in wanting to protect the lake, taking accountability for the lake’s health,” she said.

There is one more shipwreck tour on Thursday and there’s still space for visitors. The two new shipwreck sites were supposed to be opened for divers this summer, but the recent flooding delayed that. In part two of her story on Wednesday, Cat Viglienzoni will find out how researchers have been set back by the soggy summer and what concerns they have about the long-term health of the lake’s wrecks as the climate changes.

