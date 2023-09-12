Flood restoration of Capitol Complex likely to top $100M

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Restoring Vermont state buildings damaged from the July flood in Montpelier continues to be a major effort that will cost taxpayers millions, according to state officials.

The floods caused significant damage including at the Department of Taxes, the Pavillion, and the Supreme Court.

Vermont BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch says the state has spent about $25 million so far cleaning up 20 buildings and officials are still figuring out how to elevate utilities to adhere to floodplain regulations. She the total price tag will likely top $100 million.

“I do think we have an obligation to continue to maintain and operate many of these historic buildings. We are going to be asking the question though, does it make sense to actually invest into the building or move a building out of the capitol complex or move it out and preserve it for example,” Fitch said.

She says officials will use insurance and FEMA funding before dipping into state funds.

