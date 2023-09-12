Former NY professor, survivor honored for efforts to educate on Holocaust

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A big honor on Tuesday for a former SUNY Plattsburgh professor and Holocaust survivor-- Vladimir Munk was given the Louis E. Yavner award by the New York State Board of Regents.

Members of the board, which oversees educational activities in New York, said the award is in recognition of Munk’s efforts to educate people about the Holocaust and other human rights violations.

Munk was held at various concentration camps during World War II, including Auschwitz.

During the award presentation, Munk offered advice to educators across the state.

“You are a good teacher only as long as you have discipline in the class. If you can keep discipline in the class, only will you teach properly, up to date and in such a way that it is interesting. Does not matter if you were or were not in a concentration camp,” Munk said.

In 2020, Munk traveled back to Poland for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. His visit was recorded in the documentary “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk.

