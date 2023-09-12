How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Former NY professor, survivor honored for efforts to educate on Holocaust

A former SUNY Plattsburgh professor and survivor, Vladimir Munk, was honored on Tuesday for his...
A former SUNY Plattsburgh professor and survivor, Vladimir Munk, was honored on Tuesday for his efforts to educate people about the Holocaust and other human rights violations.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A big honor on Tuesday for a former SUNY Plattsburgh professor and Holocaust survivor-- Vladimir Munk was given the Louis E. Yavner award by the New York State Board of Regents.

Members of the board, which oversees educational activities in New York, said the award is in recognition of Munk’s efforts to educate people about the Holocaust and other human rights violations.

Munk was held at various concentration camps during World War II, including Auschwitz.

During the award presentation, Munk offered advice to educators across the state.

“You are a good teacher only as long as you have discipline in the class. If you can keep discipline in the class, only will you teach properly, up to date and in such a way that it is interesting. Does not matter if you were or were not in a concentration camp,” Munk said.

In 2020, Munk traveled back to Poland for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. His visit was recorded in the documentary “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk.

Related Stories:

Holocaust survivor’s powerful journey back to Auschwitz

Plattsburgh survivor to attend 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee

Latest News

FILE
Vt. lawmakers examine quality of prison health care
File photo
Jay Peak unveils $1M electric boiler project
File photo
Student loan payments set to resume next month. Do you have a plan?
File image
Body of woman found under Rockingham bridge