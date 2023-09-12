Gov. Scott joins in on ‘Disagree Better Initiative’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will join fellow leaders at a conference in New Hampshire focusing on disagreeing better.

The bipartisan event will be held in Manchester, New Hampshire today.

According to the National Governors Association, the disagree better initiative focuses on learning to solve problems through discussion.

This is the first in a series of events through an initiative by Utah Governor Spencer Cox and the National Governors Association.

