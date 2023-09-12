How to help
Hassan prioritizes getting students in STEM earlier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire senator is trying to start students in STEM sooner.

Senator Maggie Hassan reintroduced the Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act to modernize how stem classes are taught in k-12.

The goal of the act is to prepare students for jobs in STEM that pay better and can lead to opportunities for career advancement.

The act would direct the National Science Foundation to provide grants to be used for modernizing STEM education.

