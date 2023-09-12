How to help
Jay Peak shares new green energy, emissions plans

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Jay Peak Resort is sharing details on a new, collaborative green technology project designed to keep emissions down.

According to the resort, the ‘Hotel Jay Boiler Electrification Project’ will reduce their carbon emissions by 2,500 tons per year.

This morning at the Hotel Jay Conference Center, they’ll have an overview of the project and insights into the benefits for the region. That kicks off at 10:00 a.m.

