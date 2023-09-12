Jay Peak shares new green energy, emissions plans

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Jay Peak Resort is sharing details on a new, collaborative green technology project designed to keep emissions down.

According to the resort, the ‘Hotel Jay Boiler Electrification Project’ will reduce their carbon emissions by 2,500 tons per year.

This morning at the Hotel Jay Conference Center, they’ll have an overview of the project and insights into the benefits for the region. That kicks off at 10:00 a.m.

