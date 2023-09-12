How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Missing Vermont woman found dead

Judith Giglio
Judith Giglio(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad ending to the dayslong search for a missing Vermont woman-- Vermont State Police say Judith Giglio, 72, of Westmore, was found dead on Tuesday.

Police say she her body was found at about 3 p.m. approximately a mile and a half from the home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore where she was last seen.

Her body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death. Police say there are no indications her death is suspicious.

Giglio went missing on Friday. Crews spent five days searching miles of forest and areas near her home.

Her family said she suffered from memory issues. Police said she had wandered off in the past but returned on her own.

Related Stories:

Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching

Police search for missing woman from Westmore

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee

Latest News

Officials say cormorant population control is a priority on Ram Island.
Wildlife Watch: The battle against cormorants on newest state-owned island
Jay Peak unveils $1M electric boiler project
Restoring Vermont state buildings damaged from the July flood in Montpelier continues to be a...
Flood restoration of Capitol Complex likely to top $100M
The Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport has been steadily expanding over the past...
BTV airport expansion projects continue