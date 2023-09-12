Missing Vermont woman found dead

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad ending to the dayslong search for a missing Vermont woman-- Vermont State Police say Judith Giglio, 72, of Westmore, was found dead on Tuesday.

Police say she her body was found at about 3 p.m. approximately a mile and a half from the home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore where she was last seen.

Her body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death. Police say there are no indications her death is suspicious.

Giglio went missing on Friday. Crews spent five days searching miles of forest and areas near her home.

Her family said she suffered from memory issues. Police said she had wandered off in the past but returned on her own.

