Nearly $55M in flood recovery assistance provided to Vermonters by FEMA, SBA

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two months after devastating floods hit Vermont, FEMA is looking back on its role in the state’s recovery.

According to FEMA, more than $54.7 million in aid has been provided by the agency and the Small Business Administration. That includes more than $16 million in grants toward home repair, replacement or rental assistance.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont have seen almost 3,000 visitors, and disaster survivor assistance teams have visited more than 19,000 homes.

Click here for all the aid numbers from FEMA.

If you need help, click here for the latest list of disaster recovery center locations in Vermont.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

