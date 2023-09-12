How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Nearly $55M in flood recovery assistance provided to Vermonters by FEMA, SBA

Nearly $55 million in federal assistance has been provided to Vermonters by FEMA and the SBA...
Nearly $55 million in federal assistance has been provided to Vermonters by FEMA and the SBA since devastating floods hit the state in July. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two months after devastating floods hit Vermont, FEMA is looking back on its role in the state’s recovery.

According to FEMA, more than $54.7 million in aid has been provided by the agency and the Small Business Administration. That includes more than $16 million in grants toward home repair, replacement or rental assistance.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont have seen almost 3,000 visitors, and disaster survivor assistance teams have visited more than 19,000 homes.

Click here for all the aid numbers from FEMA.

If you need help, click here for the latest list of disaster recovery center locations in Vermont.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro

Latest News

Rep. Elise Stefanik/File
Stefanik backs Biden impeachment inquiry
Business has been sweet for one South Burlington confectioner formerly featured on Made in...
A popular local confectioner announces a rebrand
A worldwide Lyme disease vaccine study is now recruiting Vermonters for test trials. - File photo
UVM recruiting for study on vaccine to prevent Lyme disease
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast