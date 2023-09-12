How to help
New Hampshire woman dies in car crash on I93

(WTVG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman has died after being involved in a car crash just outside of the Franconia Notch State Park.

New Hampshire state police identified the driver as 30-year-old Kadeen Johnson of Carroll. Johnson was ejected and trapped under the vehicle after it a stone wall Saturday evening on I-93.

Witnesses told troopers the driver swerved to avoid an animal and due to the wet road conditions the vehicle overturned and hit the wall.

Police say the driver of a second vehicle saw the crash and attempted to back their truck into the overturned car -- in an effort to lift it off the woman.

The driver and four children inside the car that crashed -- received only minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.

