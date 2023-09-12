A new opioid response program opens in the North Country

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program in the North Country is better preparing community members to respond to opioid overdoses.

The Essex County Health Department is now a registered overdose prevention program through the state’s department of health.

It’s called ‘the Community Opioid Overdose Prevention Program’ and the end goal is to prevent fatalities.

“This program advances ECHD’s local response to opioid overdoses and urgent need for overdose prevention training. It serves to increase access to naloxone for community members who may witness an overdose and want to respond. Many people, either themselves, a family member, or someone they know have been impacted by this epidemic and people who use drugs have a right to respect, health and access to life-saving tools and information,” said Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for the Essex County Health Department (ECHD).

Through the program, community members can request Narcan kits anonymously, get administration training, and report Narcan usage.

