How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

A new opioid response program opens in the North Country

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program in the North Country is better preparing community members to respond to opioid overdoses.

The Essex County Health Department is now a registered overdose prevention program through the state’s department of health.

It’s called ‘the Community Opioid Overdose Prevention Program’ and the end goal is to prevent fatalities.

“This program advances ECHD’s local response to opioid overdoses and urgent need for overdose prevention training. It serves to increase access to naloxone for community members who may witness an overdose and want to respond. Many people, either themselves, a family member, or someone they know have been impacted by this epidemic and people who use drugs have a right to respect, health and access to life-saving tools and information,” said Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for the Essex County Health Department (ECHD).

Through the program, community members can request Narcan kits anonymously, get administration training, and report Narcan usage.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching

Latest News

A new program in the North Country is better preparing community members to respond to opioid...
A new opioid response program opens in the North Country
File photo
Jay Peak shares new green energy, emissions plans
Jay Peak Resort is sharing details on a new, collaborative green technology project designed to...
Jay Peak shares new green energy, emissions plans
Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Scott joins in on ‘Disagree Better Initiative’