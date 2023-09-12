How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WJXT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.

Video shows a portion of the top, third-floor level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are at the scene making sure no one is trapped, WJXT reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro

Latest News

Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber...
Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Massachusetts city gets 11 inches of rain, flooding homes, jeopardizing dam
Democrats in the Senate are speaking out about the House's plan to start an impeachment inquiry...
Democrats respond to Biden impeachment inquiry