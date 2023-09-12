How to help
Poll shows partisan divide over New Yorkers’ views of migrants

Immigration Debate
(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - How New Yorkers view migrants and immigration largely depends on what their political leanings are.

That’s according to a poll released Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI).

“A majority of Republicans oppose a comprehensive immigration bill and a huge majority, 77-19%, call for building ‘The Wall,’” SCRI director Don Levy said.

Seventy-six percent of Democrats and over half of independents want a comprehensive immigration reform bill that provides a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants legislation.

Fifty-one percent of Republicans reject the idea.

Overall, New Yorkers support it 60-28%.

By 50-41%, voters oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That breaks down to 77% of Republicans in favor of the wall, with 68% of Democrats and 48% of independents opposed.

New Yorkers are 59-33% in favor of making it easier for migrants to receive work authorizations regardless of their immigration status. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats are in favor and 53% or Republicans are opposed. Independents are slightly in favor 47-46%.

Seventy-three percent of Democrats approve of using federal property to temporarily shelter migrants in the state. That’s opposed by 56% of Republicans and 51% of Independents for an overall tally of 56-36% in favor.

Sixty-four percent of Republicans say that migrants are coming to the U.S. just for free handouts. Seventy percent of Democrats and 60% of Independents disagree.

By 48-42%, New Yorkers disagree that immigrants take more in resources than they return in economic activity. Sixty-two percent of Democrats disagree, while 69% of Republicans agree. Independents disagree 47-41%.

Fifty-five percent of Republicans say many trying to immigrate to the United States are dangerous and potentially criminal people. Seventy-five percent of Democrats and 62% of independents disagree.

