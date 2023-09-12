Stefanik backs Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said she backs House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s calls for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.

Stefanik said in a statement that House Republicans have uncovered “substantial evidence showing that Joe Biden has potentially committed multiple impeachable offenses,” she said. “I am committed to ensuring that we uncover the truth about what I believe will prove to be the biggest political corruption and criminal scandal in our nation’s history.”

House Republicans are probing the business dealings of Hunter Biden but so far have not produced hard evidence the president directly profited off his son’s foreign business deals.

The announcement comes as McCarthy faces pressure to avoid a federal government shutdown and threats to his speakership from his right flank unless he takes action against Biden.

