Student loan payments set to resume next month. Do you have a plan?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been more than three years since borrowers had to make payments on their federal student loans but in less than a month that will change. With payments set to resume on October 1, some with federal debt say they don’t feel ready for payments to resume.

“Just logistics of it all panning out, doesn’t seem feasible,” said Alea Sabry, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2022, and says the prospect of resuming payments is adding stress. “Just being able to afford that and being able to feed myself and house myself -- I think it’s kind of hard to balance all of that, all while applying to medical school. That’s not a cheap process either.”

She’s not the only one. Parents of student loan borrowers, like Kathi Sheer, say they are feeling the pressure, too. “Hopefully she’ll be able to continue paying her rent and pay for all the kids’ needs and her needs and I’m hoping that they’re going to have a cut-off at some point because she’ll probably be paying it off for the rest of her life,” Sheer said.

Over 78,000 Vermonters have federal student loan debt, with an average of just over $38,000 to pay back, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education

“We think that the SAVE Plan -- which is the administration’s brand new income-based repayment plan is really the best option -- it’s going to provide borrowers with the quickest path to loan cancellation,” said Scott Giles with the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

Under the Saving on a Valuable Education Plan, Giles says monthly payments will be lowered to as low as 5% of a person’s discretionary income and their loan balance won’t grow because of unpaid interest, opening the door for eventual loan forgiveness.

“There are sort of some income and family size components but the jist of it -- once you sign up for it, your income through the course of your life may go up or down, your payment may go up or down. For borrowers at the end of that 20 or 25-year period, depending on your loan, any outstanding balance will be canceled,” Giles said.

For all borrowers, the Department of Education is also providing a one-year on-ramp period in which borrowers who miss payments will not have their credit impacted. However, since interest began accruing on September 1, missed payments will mean the size of the loan will grow.

Giles says anyone with questions should contact their loan provider.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.