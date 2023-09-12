UVM Center for Community News wraps up first year of research

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research from the University of Vermont is keeping track of professional academic news partnerships at colleges across the country.

We’ve told you about UVM’s Center for Community News before. It’s where students intern for local papers in Vermont. The students get professional experience, and the papers receive quality work that often fills staffing and content gaps.

The center is wrapping up the first year of its pilot research, where they learned at least 62 college-led reporting programs nationwide produced more than 7,500 stories.

Aubrey Weaver is in the classroom right now, but come spring, you’ll find her under the golden dome interviewing politicians among Vermont’s press corps.

“I got to write a lot of really cool, interesting stories about political issues. Through that process, not only writing and reporting but also learning about how bills get passed,” said Weaver.

The political science junior is a reporter with UVM’s Community News Service.

The program is in its fourth year, beginning as a way to connect students with local papers, and has expanded by creating its own entity for statehouse and environmental reporting.

Weaver is in her third semester of the program, which gives students college credit. She interned for a Chittenden County paper and served as a statehouse reporter last spring.

Managing Editor Justin Trombly notes partnerships allow students’ work to get in every corner, symbiotically helping print publications expand their coverage as well.

“I’m looking for, and our students are looking for, ways that we can add something fresh to the discussion of the month,” said Trombly.

The newest sector of the Center of Community News is looking at what other universities across the country are doing.

Center for Community News chair Meg Little Reilly says UVM is the only school in higher education collecting a bird’s eye view of how colleges pair with outlets to keep local news robust.

“We think of ourselves as being both a kind of collector of data and also having a few eyes into the future to figure out where the new market threats are. Things that are going to make local news unsteady, basically, problems that these partnerships can help solve,” said Reilly.

Their survey of universities nationwide found 62 have over 2,000 student reporters, in total partnering with more than 1,000 outlets. Reilly says there’s power in having this broader knowledge.

“Most of these places don’t have fantastic metrics yet for this because nobody was asking before. Now that we’re asking, we’re also nudging all of these schools to do the work of figuring out where it’s all going because appreciating the role that student reporting is playing in our news ecosystem will also help advocate for it,” said Reilly.

As for UVM’s program, they’re adding arts and culture reporting this year and hope to continue to build on the foundation they’ve built with local papers and their second year of statehouse reporting.

