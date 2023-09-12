What you need to know about the new COVID booster

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The FDA Monday gave the green light to new COVID boosters coming out this fall.

The decision opens the newest shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to most Americans even if they’ve never had a coronavirus vaccination. It’s part of a shift to treat fall updates of the COVID-19 vaccine much like getting a yearly flu shot.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Stephen Simpson, a pharmacist with Kinney Drugs, about when the boosters should be available and who they are for.

