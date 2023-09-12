Wildlife Watch: The battle against cormorants on newest state-owned island

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont recently purchased what was formerly known as Lazy Lady Island in Lake Champlain’s St. Albans Bay. It’s part of the mission to conserve natural areas. But the island has been taken over by cormorants and it will take a lot of work to get it back to its natural state.

Our Ike Bendavid hopped on a boat to check it out on this week’s Wildlife Watch.

Related Stories:

Wildlife Watch: Helping the common tern take flight in Vermont

Efforts to reduce cormorant populations paying off

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.