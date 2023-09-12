How to help
Wildlife Watch: The battle against cormorants on newest state-owned island

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont recently purchased what was formerly known as Lazy Lady Island in Lake Champlain’s St. Albans Bay. It’s part of the mission to conserve natural areas. But the island has been taken over by cormorants and it will take a lot of work to get it back to its natural state.

Our Ike Bendavid hopped on a boat to check it out on this week’s Wildlife Watch.

