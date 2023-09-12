How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was nice to get the sunshine & warmer temperatures back today. But that was a temporary break from the wet weather pattern that we have been in. Another frontal system will be moving into the region overnight with another round of wet weather which will last through Wednesday.

The rain will come into NY, west to east, during the late evening hours and through the overnight. The front will move into the Champlain Valley a bit before sunrise on Wednesday. That will make for a slow go for the morning commute. As we go through the day, the batch of rain will continue to move eastward, so it will be drying out, west to east, from late afternoon through the evening.

Once the front moves away, skies will clear again as we head into Thursday. A weak trough of low pressure swinging through will bring a slight chance for a stray shower or two, but most of us will be staying dry.

Friday will be a decent day, but there will be some clouds moving in from the outer fringes of Hurricane Lee as it makes its way northward, parallel to the east coast, as it heads towards a late Saturday landfall on western Nova Scotia. Lee should have little if any effect on Vermont, but there could possibly be some rain and breezy conditions in our far eastern areas. And if you have travel plans towards the Maine coast, you will most likely be running into some heavy rain and strong winds from the outer bands of Lee.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on Lee and its expected path. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest on Lee, on-air and online. -Gary

