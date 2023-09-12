BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! There could be a little morning fog for some this morning, that should begin to burn off through the rest of the morning. Throughout the rest of our Tuesday, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with more clouds to start and some patchy sunshine through the afternoon hours today. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s for much of the region. Tonight, clouds begin to fill in again, and New York’s North Country could see a few rain showers as temperatures fall back into the 60s.

Our Wednesday will feature more showers and downpours at times, primarily through the afternoon hours. The eastern half of the region will see the most when it comes to downpours at times, which will reflect in their rain totals. Generally, most places pick up between a .25″ and .75″ of new rain, but some areas across the North East Kingdom or the Upper Valley could see close 1″ where some of those heavier showers and downpours do set up. Temperatures are cooler tomorrow, with most talking about daytime highs in the 60s.

Once that rain departs, we are left with a drier and pleasant stretch of weather to close the week and into this weekend. We will continue to keep a close eye on Lee, though. Right now, the remnants of Lee look to be focused on the Canadian Maritimes. If it pushes further to the west, we could see some showers from Lee. There could be some showers & breezy conditions in our far eastern areas over the weekend, on the very fringe of the storm. But at this point, it looks like Lee will stay far enough away from us that we will get few effects from it.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the track of Lee as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest, on-air and online.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

