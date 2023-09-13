How to help
Background checks now required for ammo, antique guns in NY

New Yorkers will now have to go through a background check to buy ammunition or antique...
New Yorkers will now have to go through a background check to buy ammunition or antique weapons. - File photo(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers will now have to go through a background check to buy ammunition or antique weapons.

This is just one of several new gun control initiatives instituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over the past year.

People will now be charged a $9 background check fee to buy antique weapons and a $2.50 fee for ammo.

The money collected will be used to fund the state’s background check system.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

