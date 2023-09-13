How to help
The ‘Bridge,’ Montpelier’s free newspaper, fights to stay afloat after the flood

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Well before floodwaters swamped Montpelier in July, the Bridge — the city’s hyperlocal, free newspaper — was weighing drastic measures to cut costs.

The flood hit the Bridge hard. Although its hilltop offices were untouched, many of its advertisers had to close, at least temporarily. Now, as Montpelier continues to regain its strength, Editor Casandra Hemenway and the board are hoping to ride the wave of recovery.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

