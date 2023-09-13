Carbon monoxide exposure sends Vermont students to hospital

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Classes were canceled Wednesday at the Coventry Village School after carbon monoxide exposure sent several students to the hospital on Tuesday.

Students and one adult showed symptoms of CO exposure, like nausea, fatigue and headaches.

School officials called 911, evacuated the building and several students were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The school district says they’re all OK.

Superintendent Elaine Collins says the exposure was likely due to ongoing construction at the school. She says fumes from the equipment likely got into a classroom from air conditioners and the internal ventilation system.

The school was closed Wednesday, but school leaders say no detectable CO levels were found on Wednesday and a mitigation plan has been put in place.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.