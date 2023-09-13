Community conversation highlights river conservation post-flooding

PLANFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday, representatives from three conservationist groups held a community discussion in Plainfield on clean water and climate resilience after July’s flooding.

“Really thinking about our water. Our surface water, and our groundwater, our flood plains, our five corridors and our wetlands as one connected system” said Karina Dailey, of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

Dailey says restoration efforts need to start at the watershed scale. “Give it room to move, it’s a dynamic system, it’s everchanging, it moves overtime so we need to give it that space” adds, Dailey.

Panelists say allowing movement means preventing logging in vulnerable areas -- and allowing flood plains to stay undeveloped.

Erin De Vries, of the Vermont River Conservancy says “looking at the developable land for housing, and for businesses, that is out of our natural stream corridors and out of the flood plain.”

They say legislation is prevention. Michele Braun, from friends of the Winooski River says “it’s much cheaper and easier to enact and enforce laws that prohibit development in vulnerable areas, and prevent tree cutting in vulnerable areas, because trees are super important.”

Keeping floodplains low, large and forested enough is what panelists say will help prevent the extent of flooding seen in July. But to do so -- panelists are asking for help from legislators.

Vermont’s congressional delegation, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch and Congresswoman Becca Balint sent a letter to congress on Monday asking for financial help. They are asking for FEMA to increase their cap for hazard migration, make small businesses loans -- forgivable, and expand the USDA’s emergency grant relief.

Panelists say many projects over the years helped mitigate some harmful effects of flooding they just need to keep that momentum going. Several community members shared their thoughts near the end of the presentation.

Many expressed concerns about how to grapple a need to build housing -- while also not building too close to these flood areas.

Panelists took note of the feedback for their future community conversations in Ludlow and Johnson.

