First round of “10% in Vermont” program winners awarded today

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first awards will be granted as part of the state treasurer’s 10% in Vermont program.

The initiative from Treasurer Mike Pieciak means his office can invest 10% of the state’s cash on hand for development projects in the form of low interest loans.

The program now has a lending capacity of $85 million. At the governor’s press conference this morning, Pieciak will announce the first round of recipients, getting $55 million worth of loans.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.