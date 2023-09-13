First round of “10% in Vermont” program winners awarded today
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first awards will be granted as part of the state treasurer’s 10% in Vermont program.
The initiative from Treasurer Mike Pieciak means his office can invest 10% of the state’s cash on hand for development projects in the form of low interest loans.
The program now has a lending capacity of $85 million. At the governor’s press conference this morning, Pieciak will announce the first round of recipients, getting $55 million worth of loans.
