Hassan highlights importance of access to dental health care
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - One New Hampshire senator is trying to make sure all Americans can have a bright and healthy smile.
Senator Maggie Hassan introduced an act to make sure Americans can access dental care options even if their state doesn’t have a state-run health insurance marketplace. That includes New Hampshire and 31 other states.
Currently, the federal health insurance industry doesn’t offer stand-alone dental plans. The act would let residents in those states purchase dental insurance on the federal marketplace.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.