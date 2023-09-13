How to help
Health officials urge adults 60+ to get RSV vaccine

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new shot this fall aims to keep seniors safe from a common respiratory virus.

This is the first year an RSV vaccine has been available. It was approved by the FDA in May and is for people 60 and older.

The highly contagious virus is best known for seriously affecting infants but it also can hit seniors hard too and cause life-threatening pneumonia and bronchitis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the U.S., RSV causes up to 120,000 hospitalizations and up to 10,000 deaths among those 65+.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Steven Simpson, a pharmacist with Kinney Drugs, about what you need to know about the vaccine.

