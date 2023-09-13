Lamoille Valley Rail Trail reopening, in the running for a national award

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parts of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are reopening this weekend, just as the trail is a finalist for a national award.

Construction on the 93-mile multiuse trail from Swanton to St. Johnsbury was completed this summer. But then, the July flooding badly damaged some of it, with 21 miles from Wolcott to Walden still closed.

Transportation officials now say 23.2 miles from Cambridge to Wolcott Village will open on Saturday.

The reopening comes as the trail is a finalist for America’s top transportation award, which is a cash prize for a charity or a transportation-related scholarship.

“This is a significant recognition for the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. We are really working to showcase the trail as a national asset. We know it’s a terrific asset for the state and for New England, being the longest rail trail in New England. So, very exciting times,” said Michele Boomhower of VTrans.

Click here to vote for the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail for the People’s Choice award.

