Mill River Lumber catches fire Tuesday

NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in North Clarendon battled flames at Mill River Lumber Tuesday.

Crews were faced with an immense amount of smoke at the Middle Road location. This is near the Mill River Union High School.

We reached out to the Rutland Fire Department to get more information -- they tell us crews are still on the scene.

No word yet on what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

