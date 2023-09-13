How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mill River Lumber catches fire Tuesday

Crews battle flames at the Mill River Lumber building
Crews battle flames at the Mill River Lumber building(Courtesy: Howard Stratton)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in North Clarendon battled flames at Mill River Lumber Tuesday.

Crews were faced with an immense amount of smoke at the Middle Road location. This is near the Mill River Union High School.

We reached out to the Rutland Fire Department to get more information -- they tell us crews are still on the scene.

No word yet on what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police say an Amtrak train hit and killed a person on the railroad tracks in Brattleboro on...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brattleboro
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash
New York woman suffers life threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
Officials say cormorant population control is a priority on Ram Island.
Wildlife Watch: The battle against cormorants on newest state-owned island
Jay Peak unveils $1M electric boiler project